World’s longest direct commercial flights unveiled for 2025 take-off

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 May 2022 • 11:48

Credit: Quantas

A new era of aviation history is in the making as Australia´s national carrier has announced a non-stop service from Sydney to London.

Australia´s national carrier Quantas said the 20-hour journey will become possible when it takes delivery of a dozen Airbus A350-1000 planes, which can fly more than 10,000 miles without refuelling, in a statement on Monday, May 2.

A Sydney to New York route is also being set up.

Currently, the world’s longest route is a New York to Singapore route, operated by Singapore Airlines, which takes 18 hours 50 minutes.

The new-generation jets will allow for non-stop flights from anywhere on the planet.

Commencing in late 2025 the flights will carry up to 238 passengers across four travel classes.

Codenamed Project Sunrise for the airline’s long history of endurance flying, Qantas has also shared preliminary concepts for its A350 cabin of the future that will offer a new level of comfort for all passengers on these direct flights that will cut up to four hours off total travel time compared with one-stop options today.

Customers onboard Qantas’ new fleet of A350 aircraft will be treated to luxurious First Class suites with a separate bed, recliner lounge chair and personal wardrobe; a next-generation Business suite; a new Premium Economy seat pitched at 40 inches, a new Economy seat pitched at 33 inches; and a dedicated Wellbeing Zone designed for movement, stretching and hydration.

It has a total seat count of 238, the lowest compared with any other A350-1000 currently in service.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said: “For more than 100 years, Qantas has been at the forefront of transforming the way the world travels, particularly through direct flights.

“Now, the A350 and Project Sunrise will make almost any city in the world just one flight away from Australia.

“It’s the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance that has traditionally challenged travel to Australia.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.