Moving to Calvia: The conclusive guide

06 May 2022
Located on the beautiful island of Mallorca, the historic town of Calvia has plenty to offer for those wishing to move to Spain, with its privileged location, sandy beaches, mountains, culture, warm climate and amenities.
So, you are thinking of moving to Calvia, but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?
To make moving to Calvia a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.
Calvia is located on the west of the island of Mallorca perfectly situated next to the Sierra de Tramuntana and close to the coast.
Calvia is just 19 miles from Palma de Mallorca Airport and just over 15-minutes away from the popular port.
Calvia is a popular consideration for expats wishing to move to Spain and has a range of property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees.
A one-bedroom flat in Calvia will cost from around €90,000 while a four-bedroom detached house will cost from around €525,000. A detached country home with four-bedrooms and a pool will cost from around €1.5 million and a luxurious five-bedroom villa with incredible views of the area will cost around €16 million.
The island of Mallorca has some of the most beautiful beaches in Europe, with crystal clear waters, clean white sand and lots of watersports options.
Katmandu Park offers adventure and excitement for all of the family including exciting rides, 4D encounters and splash pools to cool down!
This short walk leads you to a monument and an area to take in the stunning views across the coast – get there for sunset for a particularly magical view.
This large leisure and shopping centre has restaurants, bars, a gym, lots of high street shops – and free parking!
It is well worth spending some time exploring Palma de Mallorca including the stunning marina, abundance of shops and restaurants, the huge cathedral and Bellver Castle.
The Wave House is more than just a place to practice surfing, this incredible venue also has Bali beds, bars, shops, an infinity pool and a California-style relaxed atmosphere.
Just 15-minutes drive from the centre of Calvia, the Tumulo de Son Ferrer dates back to the bronze age and has a ‘cave’ that was used for burials.
This cool beach club has incredible food, views, cabana beds and daybeds to enjoy during the day and the venue comes alive after sunset.
This trail is not too difficult for all abilities and boasts incredible views at the top. Bring your snorkelling gear and enjoy a full day exploring the mountains and coast!
Jungle Parc Mallorca is a fun and adventurous tree-top adventure park full of zip lines and climbs to get the whole family’s adrenaline pumping!
This restaurant offers tasty Spanish cuisine as well as mouthwatering sangria, local wines and coffee.
Open: 1pm until 12am
Address: Carrer Major, 29, 31, Calvia
Book: 971 26 83 32
Price: €€
If you like Italian food, Italian Fushion is one of the most highly recommended for pizzas and pasta, not to mention their friendly and helpful staff.
Address: Calle Ramon de Montcada, 34 Bajos, 07183 Santa Ponsa, Calvia
Book: 632 09 52 76
Price: €€€€
This gastropub-style restaurant is popular for its location next to the beach, its ice creams and amazing cocktails!
Open: 11:30am until 11:45pm
Address: Passeig Mar, 30 Local 1, 07181 Palmanova, Calvia
Book: 689 79 43 60
Price: €
If you are looking for a social and relaxed bar where you can get a bite to eat, Origin Palmanova Roof Terrace serves creative cocktails and tasty small plates as well as nights of live music as the sun is setting on the terrace.
Open: 5pm until 12am on weekends, 6pm until 12am on weekdays
Address: Calle Blanc 1 Marina Arcades 3.7, 07181 Palmanova, Calvia
Book: 711 01 14 31
Price: €€-€€€
For succulent steaks, Bottega Bay Rocks and Stones Steak Grilla serves hot stone steaks, skillets and skewers as well as some favourite dishes from Scotland!
Open: 6:30pm until 10:30pm
Address: Mallorca ES, Passeig Illetes, 20, 07181 ses Illetes, Calvia
Book: 871 90 45 72
For incredible Japanese cuisine that is beautifully presented, EBISU Sushi Lounge is known as the best restaurant in the area for sushi.
Open: 7pm until 11:30pm, closed on Tuesdays
Address: Avinguda del Rei Jaume I, 101, 07180 Santa Ponsa, Calvia
Book: 622 59 70 70
Known as the only beach bar in Magaluf, Blackbeards Grill offers tasty homemade food, premium fresh cocktails as well as a gluten-free menu.
Open: 12pm until 11pm
Address: Plaza Jacques Sasson Magalluf beach, 07181 Magaluf
Book: 697 61 58 76
Colours, flavours and aromas play a leading role at this restaurant, where you will find healthy dishes, vegan options, tons of plant-based meals in a fun atmosphere.
Open: 10am until 11pm
Address: Calle Paris 2 Local 8, 07181 Palmanova, Calvia
Book: 871 20 04 94
For a great lunch option at amazing prices, Baguette Land uses the freshest ingredients for their fillings and crusty rustic bread as well as fresh Cornish pasties.
Open: 10am until 7pm
Address: Avenida Rey Jaime I, 88, Santa Ponsa, Calvia
Book: 871 57 18 87
This ‘farm to table’ restaurant is located right on the beachfront, offering stunning views and a variety of Mediterranean dishes including steaks, seafood, pasta, salads and tapas.
Open: 12pm until 10:30pm, 12pm until 11pm on Sundays, closed on Tuesdays
Address: Calle Blanca 3, 07181 Palmanova, Calvia
Book: 699 75 77 77
When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Calvia has some impressive international and local schools to choose from.
Calvia Town Hall has ten municipal nursery schools built in different nuclei of the municipality (Calvia Village, Santa Ponça, Palmanova, Magaluf, Son Caliu, Son Ferrer, Bendinat).
Agora Portals International School is a private school located in Portals Nous and is designed to facilitate linguistic immersion.
Having access to quality healthcare is vital when moving to a new home and Calvia has an impressive public health service as well as private healthcare options.
This modern public hospital in Palma has 24-hour emergency service and state-of-the-art healthcare technology.
Address: Carretera de Valldemossa, 79, 07120 Palma
Contact: 871 20 50 00
This is the public medical centre for the town of Calvia, English is spoken upon request.
Address: Carrer del Riu Síl, 25, 07180 Santa Ponça
Contact: 971 69 46 54
This dental clinic covers every aspect of oral health as well as facial aesthetics and braces.
Address: Carrer Ginesta, 1, 07181 Calvia
Contact: 871 53 56 10
Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.
That’s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Calvia.
Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112
National police: 091
Local police: 971 00 33 00
