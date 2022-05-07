Six injured, two seriously, as car crashes onto Burriana bar terrace in Castellon

By Chris King • 07 May 2022 • 22:08

A car crashing onto a bar terrace in the Castellon municipality of Burriana leaves six injured, two seriously



Six people have been injured, two of them seriously, after a vehicle crashed onto the terrace of a bar today, Saturday, May 8, in the Castellon municipality of Burriana. A 70-year-old man, and a boy aged one are reportedly the two who suffered the worst injuries.

According to reports from 112 emergency services, and the Castellon Provincial Firefighters Consortium, the incident occurred late this afternoon. Three fire engines were mobilised from the Plana Baixa del Consorcio fire station.

112 also deployed patrols from the Burriana Local Police, the Guardia Civil, personnel from the Burriana PAC, and three SAMU ambulance units, along with three others from Basic Life Support (SVB).

When firefighters arrived at the scene, nobody was found to be trapped. At the request of the health services, Emergencies despatched the HLC C9 medical helicopter to the location.

Five people were treated by medics before being transferred to the La Plana hospital in Burriana, and another to the General. As confirmed by health sources to Europa Press, two of them were in a serious condition: a 70-year-old man and a 1-year-old boy.

The same sources indicated that the rest of the injured suffered varying injuries. They include a 42-year-old man, two women aged 79 and 66, and another 65-year-old woman with a possible hip fracture, as reported by antena3.com.

