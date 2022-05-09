By Joshua Manning • 09 May 2022 • 19:50
BREAKING NEWS: Sri Lanka's PM resigns after MP murder-suicide
According to police, Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire on two people who were blocking his car during Government protests in the town of Nittambuwa.
One of the victims later died from their injuries with the other seriously injured.
“The MP fled the scene and took refuge at a nearby building. Thousands surrounded the building and he then took his own life with his revolver,” stated a police official speaking with AFP via telephone.
The incident followed occurred during a protest in which thousands confronted supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has resigned following the murder-suicide.
The supporters of Rajapaksa had reportedly destroyed placards and tents belonging to the anti-government protesters who had stationed themselves outside the President’s official residency.
“In violence in the capital Colombo, at least 138 people were injured and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital”, stated a hospital spokeswoman.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.