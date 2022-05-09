By Joshua Manning • 09 May 2022 • 19:50

BREAKING NEWS: Sri Lanka's PM resigns after MP murder-suicide

On Monday,May, 9 Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned following the murder-suicide of a legislator from Sri Lanka’s ruling party.

According to police, Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire on two people who were blocking his car during Government protests in the town of Nittambuwa.

One of the victims later died from their injuries with the other seriously injured.

“The MP fled the scene and took refuge at a nearby building. Thousands surrounded the building and he then took his own life with his revolver,” stated a police official speaking with AFP via telephone.

The incident followed occurred during a protest in which thousands confronted supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has resigned following the murder-suicide.

The supporters of Rajapaksa had reportedly destroyed placards and tents belonging to the anti-government protesters who had stationed themselves outside the President’s official residency.

“In violence in the capital Colombo, at least 138 people were injured and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital”, stated a hospital spokeswoman.

