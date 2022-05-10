By Joshua Manning • 10 May 2022 • 21:19

BREAKING NEWS: 'Allo 'Allo! Actor Robin Parkinson dies aged 92 Credit: Twitter @David_Brunt

Robin Parkinson was best known for his comedic roles in the 1970s and 80s, such as Monsieur Ernest Leclerc from ‘Allo ‘Allo!

On Tuesday, May, 10, Robin Parkinson’s family announced that the beloved actor had passed away on May, 7, peacefully at the age of 92, with his wife and daughters by his side.

Twitter has since flooded with tributes, with one fan posting:

“Sad to hear of the death of comedy actor Robin Parkinson. Appeared in everything: the 2nd Leclerc in Allo Allo, Dad’s Army, Rising Damp, Terry and June, The Young Ones, Kenny Everett, Dick Emery, On The Buses, The Liver Birds and many others on his CV. The perfect ‘little man’.”

Sad to hear of the death of comedy actor Robin Parkinson. Appeared in everything: the 2nd Leclerc in Allo Allo, Dad's Army, Rising Damp, Terry and June, The Young Ones, Kenny Everett, Dick Emery, On The Buses, The Liver Birds and many others on his CV. The perfect 'little man'. pic.twitter.com/tM2zSXusg6 — David Brunt (@David__Brunt) May 10, 2022

Credit: Twitter @David_Brunt

“Sad news. We are sorry to learn that Robin Parkinson, a stalwart of Croft-coms has died aged 92. Perhaps best remembered as Leclerc in ‘Allo ‘Allo (1991/92) he also starred in Dad’s Army, Hot Mum and Hi-de-Hi! among his many credits. RIP,” posted a David Croft fan account.

Sad news. We are sorry to learn that Robin Parkinson, a stalwart of Croft-coms has died aged 92. Perhaps best remembered as Leclerc in 'Allo 'Allo (1991/92) he also starred in Dad's Army, Hot Mum and Hi-de-Hi! among his many credits. RIP. pic.twitter.com/MaMZZ6775m — Croft-com Mania (@Croft_comHQ) May 10, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Croft_comHQ

Robin Parkinson worked in film, theatre and television for more than forty years, with roles in TV shows such as The Many Wives of Patrick, Rising Damp and The Young Ones.

Parkinson would also go on to reprise his ‘Allo ‘Allo! role in a West End Stage version of the show as well as a tour of Australia in the 1990s.

The news of the Actor’s death comes on the same day as the reported death of Leonid Kravchuk , the first President of Ukraine after battling a long illness.

