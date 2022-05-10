Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, May 10: Nearly 50,000 new cases registered

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 May 2022 • 17:50

Image: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash

SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has revealed that the latest Covid numbers for the country on Tuesday, May 10 show an increase in cases and deaths, with the incidence in people over 60 rising 30 points.

The Ministry of Health released its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, May 10, compiled by data provided by the autonomous communities. It shows that 49,829 new infections have been recorded throughout Spain. Of this total, 25,573 correspond to the group that is over 60 years of age.

The total number of infections in Spain has already risen to 12,058,888 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.

In those over 60 years of age, the accumulated incidence rate has added 30 points since Friday, May 6. The incidence in people over 60 now stands at 843.24 in the last 14 days per 100,000, compared to 813.22 last Friday. In the past two weeks, a total of 103,871 positives have been registered in this age group.

In total, 254 new deaths have been added to the report on Tuesday, May 10, compared to 212 on Tuesday, May 3.

Up to 105,123 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 222 people with a confirmed positive test have died in the country.

Currently, there are 7,291 patients hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain compared to 6,858 on Friday, May 6 while 356 people are in ICU with the virus – down from 362 on Friday, May 6.

The occupancy rate of beds with Covid patients currently stands at 5.89 per cent compared to 5.53 per cent on Friday, May 6 but that rate is down to 3.96 per cent in ICUs compared to 4.04 per cent last Friday.

As noted by the ministry, between April 30 and May 6, the autonomous communities carried out 191,108 diagnostic tests on people over 60 years of age, of which 97,125 have been PCR and 93,983 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,551.45, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 31.33 per cent, the same percentage as last Friday. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below 5 per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.

