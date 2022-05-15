By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 21:34
Spain's Emergency Services launch campaign on the dangers of tick bites
Credit: Twitter @112cmadrid
With the return of the good weather, ticks are making a comeback, putting hikers, country goers and their pets in potential danger.To prevent tick bites and their potential consequences, Spain’s Emergency Services in the Community of Madrid have launched an Emergency Services campaign with a series of tips.
“😨 It’s TICK time ⚠️
👉🏽 Watch the video. By the end of it, your whole body will itch, but you’ll have learned to avoid the company of these “friendly” creatures…
🏞 Keep your eyes open during your walks in the countryside.
#MadridProtegido
#AgentesForestalesCM
#ASEM112,” read a tweet posted by Madrid’s Emergency Services on May, 13, alongside footage of advice on how to avoid tick bites.
The video footage posted by Spain’s Emergency Services of Madrid showed Victor Martinez, a forestry agent, who gave small tidbits of advice on how to avoid tick bites such as:
