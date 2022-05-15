By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 21:34

Spain's Emergency Services launch campaign on the dangers of tick bites Credit: Twitter @112cmadrid

Ticks can transmit more than 50 different diseases to humans, leading the Spain’s Emergency Services in the capital of Madrid to launch a campaign on the issue.

With the return of the good weather, ticks are making a comeback, putting hikers, country goers and their pets in potential danger.To prevent tick bites and their potential consequences, Spain’s Emergency Services in the Community of Madrid have launched an Emergency Services campaign with a series of tips.

“😨 It’s TICK time ⚠️

👉🏽 Watch the video. By the end of it, your whole body will itch, but you’ll have learned to avoid the company of these “friendly” creatures…

🏞 Keep your eyes open during your walks in the countryside.

#MadridProtegido

#AgentesForestalesCM

#ASEM112,” read a tweet posted by Madrid’s Emergency Services on May, 13, alongside footage of advice on how to avoid tick bites.

😨 Es tiempo de… GARRAPATAS ⚠️ 👉🏽 Mira el vídeo. Al terminarlo te picará todo el cuerpo, pero habrás aprendido a evitar la compañía de estos "simpáticos" seres… 🏞 Mucho ojo en tus paseos por el campo.#MadridProtegido #AgentesForestalesCM #ASEM112 pic.twitter.com/S5NC7JzXVR — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) May 13, 2022

Credit: Twitter @112cmadrid

The video footage posted by Spain’s Emergency Services of Madrid showed Victor Martinez, a forestry agent, who gave small tidbits of advice on how to avoid tick bites such as:

“Don’t walk through open country fields.”

“Wear closed boots, long sleeved clothes and long trousers.”

“Light coloured clothing allows you to spot ticks.”

“During country walks examine your clothing and use gloves to examine your pet.”

“Always use tweezers to get rid of ticks.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.