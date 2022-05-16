By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 May 2022 • 10:31
Breaking News: Russia says NATO membership will not strengthen security
Credit: Nato
Sergei Ryabkov echoed the anger in Moscow over the recent statements by Finland and Sweden, who both said that the current situation had caused them to rethink their non-membership of the organisation.
According to Sky News, he said: “They should not have any illusions that we will simply put up with this, including in Brussels, Washington and other NATO capitals.
“That is, the general level of military tension will increase, and there will be less predictability in this area. It’s a pity, that common sense is sacrificed to some phantom ideas about what should be done in the current situation.
“This is another serious mistake with far-reaching consequences. Well, what to do. Such is the level of those who make political decisions in the respective countries today.
“We look at the global situation as a whole, the situation, of course, is changing radically in the light of what is happening.
“The fact that the security of Sweden, like Finland, as a result of this decision will not be strengthened, is completely obvious to us.”
Finland and Sweden have traditionally been neutral countries, however Russia’s aggression has made them rethink NATO membership, as they look to strengthen the security of their country and their people.
