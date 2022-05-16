Malaga province to experience temperatures over 35°C this week

By Chris King • 16 May 2022 • 14:33

Photo of a thermometer. Credit: Shutterstock

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has predicted temperatures in excess of 35°C for Malaga province this week



AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has warned today, Monday, May 16, of a sudden rise in temperatures this week in the province of Malaga. Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17, could see thermometers reach more than 32°C according to the weather experts.

By Friday, May 20, this could increase to 35°C, and a maximum of 37°C on Saturday. With this forecast, it looks like Summer is finally on its way. The meteorologists did point out however that these higher temperatures will be more noticeable inland than on the coast.

Velez-Malaga and the capital itself are expected to experience the most heat today, with a warm 30°C being forecast. Antequera should see 28, while Ronda can look forward to 26, with Marbella around the 25°C mark.

Nighttime temperatures will also increase, offering warm, tropical-style evenings already in May. Malaga can expect minimums of around 20°C at night.

Practically all of the interior will see in excess of 30°C from this Tuesday, May 17 onwards, although it can be milder on the western coastline.

In the Serrania de Ronda, the region of Antequera, and the Valle del Guadalhorce, it will be around 31-32 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will have very few changes. The minimum temperatures in the capital should rise by Thursday 19 to 21°C, and Marbella will experience no lower than 20°C. Antequera and Ronda will stay at a minimum of 18°C.

By Friday, May 20, the whole of Malaga province will be bathed in at least 35°C of heat. Inland regions like Antequera, Archidona, Alameda, and Villanueva de Algaidas will be the hottest.

According to the initial forecast of the AEMET, with Saturday, May 21 reaching 37°C, the weekend should see some full beaches along the Malaga coastline.

