By Joshua Manning • 17 May 2022 • 0:31

American actress Maggie Peterson from the Andy Griffith Show dies 81 Credit: Twitter @GeneLoafo

Maggie Peterson, American singer and actress best known for her role as Charlene Darling on the Andy Griffith Show has passed away at 81 years of age.

Maggie Peterson died on Sunday, May, 15, in Colorado, US, as reported by her family , who said her health “took a turn for the worse” following the death of her husband Gus Mancuso in December. The couple had been married for over 40 years.

The actress’ death has caused tributes to flood social media:

“So sad to hear that Maggie Peterson (Charlene Darling) has passed away. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and many fans. RIP,” posted one user.

“Saddened to hear that Maggie Peterson, who played Charlene Darling on the Andy Griffith show, has passed away at age 81 #RIPMaggiePeterson,” posted another user.

“R.I.P. to Maggie Peterson. She owned the role of Charlene Darling, on the Andy Griffith Show. #MaggiePeterson #CharleneDarling #AndyGriffithShow #Mayberry #bluegrass #darlings #dillards,” stated another user.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Maggie Peterson Mancuso. Maggie will forever be remembered by Mayberry Fans as Charlene Darling on “The Andy Griffith Show.” She brought so much joy to her fans, and to our Mayberry Days® Festival. We will miss you Maggie,” stated another fan.

