By Joshua Manning • 17 May 2022 • 2:38
More than 2,600 marijuana plants hidden in a house in Almeria
Credit: Policia Nacional
According to a report released on Monday, May, 16, by Spanish newspaper El MIRA, the Spanish National Police arrested four people after carrying out a search in Bahía Alta street in the city of Almería, where they found 2,681 marijuana plants and 1,220 grams of buds and marijuana mince.
The list of items seized by the Spanish National Police consisted of:
1,205 euros in cash
104 electrical transformers
99 spotlights, 99 bulbs
12 filters
Nine extractors
One Pegasus Powerbank 10,000 kw taser pistol.
During the search, it was found that the house in Almeria had an illegal connection to the electricity supply, so Endesa technicians were notified and proceeded to carry out an inspection and subsequent cut-off of the electricity supply as the house was fraudulently connected.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.