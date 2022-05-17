By Joshua Manning • 17 May 2022 • 2:38

More than 2,600 marijuana plants hidden in a house in Almeria Credit: Policia Nacional

Police dealt a new blow to small-scale drug trafficking in Andalusia, specifically in the province of Almeria, where four people were hiding a total of 2,600 marijuana plants inside a house.

According to a report released on Monday, May, 16, by Spanish newspaper El MIRA, the Spanish National Police arrested four people after carrying out a search in Bahía Alta street in the city of Almería, where they found 2,681 marijuana plants and 1,220 grams of buds and marijuana mince.

The list of items seized by the Spanish National Police consisted of:

1,205 euros in cash

104 electrical transformers

99 spotlights, 99 bulbs

12 filters

Nine extractors

One Pegasus Powerbank 10,000 kw taser pistol.

During the search, it was found that the house in Almeria had an illegal connection to the electricity supply, so Endesa technicians were notified and proceeded to carry out an inspection and subsequent cut-off of the electricity supply as the house was fraudulently connected.