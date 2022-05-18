BREAKING NEWS: Russian armoured train blown up in occupied Ukraine

According to their Facebook post, Ukrainian fighters used an explosive device to blow up the train in the southern city of Melitopol. 1/ 👊Partisans in Melitopol blew up an armored train with Russian invaders. According to the headquarters of the defense of the Zaporizhzhia Territory, in the area of the meat processing plant in Melitopol, 10 cars of an armored train with Russian invaders were pic.twitter.com/QbZxyZaPqa — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) May 18, 2022 The unverified reports of the armoured train being blown up, have not met with a response from Russia’s Ministry of Defence, with the ministry not having yet responded to requests from newspapers and new channels. Little information is provided in the post other than acknowledging the Ukrainian Territorial Defence’s role in the explosion. The reservist branch of the armed forces, apparently, placed the device under a carriage carrying armed servicemen.

It is not known whether or how many casualties there were or the extent of the damage.

Meliopol was founded in 1784 nad has been controlled by various countries over the years, between 1917 and 1920 Melitopol was controlled by the provisional government, then the White Army, then the anarchists of Nestor Makhno , and Ukrainian Pavlo Skoropadski.

On October 30, 1920, the Red Army took Melitopol, which was united to the Ukrainian SSR .

During World War II, Melitopol was occupied by the Nazis, from October 6, 1941 to October 24, 1943.

The town has also been seen a number of high ranking Russian officers killed, the most recent on May 17.

The area of Melitopol, where the armoured train was blown up, has been under Russian control since the start of the invasion.