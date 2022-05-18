By Matthew Roscoe • 18 May 2022 • 13:21

Russia suffers significant rise in combat losses as of Wednesday, May 18. Image: @DefenceU/ Twitter

RUSSIA suffered a significant increase in combat losses according to data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, May 18.

Around 400 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, May 17, marking one of the most devastating days for combat losses experienced by President Putin’s army in Ukraine.

The number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict has now risen to around 28,300, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

In fact, according to Ukrainian reports on Wednesday, May 18, members of the partisan movement killed several high-ranking Russian officers in occupied Melitopol.

The MoD’s data revealed that Russia had also lost 16 more tanks, 34 more armoured personnel vehicles and 28 more vehicles and fuel tanks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses in the Sloviansk, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia regions.

❗️Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 18.05 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 18.05 ➡️ https://t.co/QQttoKyxgN pic.twitter.com/9Yxf1vzm2E — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 18, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the 84th day of the war also shows that five UAVs were destroyed as well as eight artillery systems.

Despite the losses, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian troops had increased “missile shelling of the Lviv region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region and airstrikes in the Luhansk region.”

However, he called those attacks; “Russia’s way of compensating for a series of failures in the east and south of the country”.

