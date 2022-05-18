By Matthew Roscoe • 18 May 2022 • 10:25

President Zelensky: "Russian army trying to compensate for failures in Ukraine". Image: Ukraine Gov

UKRAINE’S President Volodymyr Zelensky has called recent missile attacks in a number of regions; ‘Russia’s way of compensating for a series of failures in the east and south of the country.

Speaking during his nightly address to the nation, Mr Zelensky said that recent failures by Russian forces in Ukraine resulted in the “missile shelling of the Lviv region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region and the recent airstrikes in the Luhansk region.”

“The 83rd day of our defence began with a rather powerful combination of Russian strikes at Ukraine,” he said on Tuesday, May 17.

“Specific sabotage activity in the border areas of Ukraine, and the missile attacks, are not just creating tension for our state, not just testing our strength. This is a kind of attempt of the Russian army to compensate for a series of failures in the east and south of our country.”

He added: “They cannot demonstrate success with general military action in the areas where they are trying to advance. So they are trying to show success through their missiles and other activities. To no avail as well.

“These strikes, like many previous ones, do not change anything radically. Especially since our air defence and anti-sabotage measures are becoming stronger.”

Earlier on Tuesday, May 17, it was revealed that peace talks between Ukraine and Russia had been suspended.

Russia’s deputy minister, Andréi Rudenko, stated on Tuesday, May 17 that peace talks with Ukraine had broken down and are now not being held “in any form”.

Rudenko said: “Negotiations are not continuing. Ukraine has in fact abandoned the negotiating process.”

Despite this, the 44-year-old said he was continuing to gather international support for war efforts in his country.

“I continue to gather the largest possible international audience for Ukraine. To support our state at all levels. And to put pressure on Russia at all levels.

“Information, diplomatic and cultural pressure is what we need. So that, as in the days of World War II, the struggle for freedom can rely in particular on the power of art,” the actor-turned-politician said after speaking at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

