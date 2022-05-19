By Joshua Manning • 19 May 2022 • 13:01

Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of May 19 Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

On Thursday, May, 16, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine took to its social network accounts to publish the official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces from February, 24, to May, 19.

“The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 19.05,” read a tweet posted by the official Twitter account of the Defence of Ukraine, alongside an infographic showing the statistics.

❗️Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 19.05 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 19.05 ➡️ https://t.co/vhS94RS11z pic.twitter.com/H33NMvKkpU — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 19, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

The full list of combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces by Ukraine since the beginning of the war read:

“The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 19.05 were approximately:

Military personnel / about 28500 (+200) persons were liquidated,

Tanks ‒ 1254 (+3)

APV ‒ 3063 (+20) Artillery systems – 595 (+9)

MLRS – 199 (+0)

Anti-aircraft warfare systems – 93 (+2)

Aircraft – 203 (+1)

Helicopters – 167 (+0)

UAV operational-tactical level – 455 (+14),

Cruise missiles – 103 (+1),

Warships and boats – 13 (+0)

Vehicles and fuel tanks – 2157 (+20)

Special equipment – 43 (+0).”

“Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Slov’yansʹk, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia directions. Data is being updated 🇺🇦 Strike the occupier! Let’s win together! Our strength is in the truth! #stoprussia #народна_війна General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”

“Losses of the enemy in the infographics 👇 ,” read another tweet by the Defence of Ukraine, posted alongside another infographic.

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.