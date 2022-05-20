Wimbledon stripped of ranking points by ATP after ban on Russian and Belarusian players

By Chris King • 20 May 2022 • 22:19

Photo of Wimbledon centre court. Image: Google maps - Rohit Nepal

The ATP has announced that male players at this year’s Wimbledon tournament will be stripped of ranking points



Following the decision by the All England Club in April to ban Russian and Belarusian stars from this summer’s Winbledon tennis tournament, the ATP has announced today, Friday, May 20, its intention to strip male players of ranking points.

“The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our Tour”, said a statement from the body that controls men’s tennis worldwide.

It continued: “The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP Ranking system. It is also inconsistent with our Rankings agreement”.

“Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022”, it concluded.

Among the top players to be banned is Russian star Daniil Medvedev, the world No2. The controversial ban has been criticised by fellow top stars including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

An announcement last month by the All England Club admitted that their banning of players was made ‘with sadness, that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime’.

