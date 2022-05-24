By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 May 2022 • 11:13
Breaking News: Absolute chaos at Bristol airport with 3 hour long queues
Reports are coming in of absolute chaos at Bristol Airport, with queues of up to three hours long.
Tweets and Facebook messages posted online show long queues that snake outside the terminal as people struggle to check in for their flights.
Those waiting to check in say that authorities have blamed staff shortages for the delays.
Updates to follow.
04.20am queing to get into Bristol Airport terminal #bbc #bristolairport #radiobristol #thesun pic.twitter.com/IpIZF7vKNp
— James d'A (@StTropezBoy) May 24, 2022
04.20am queing to get into Bristol Airport terminal #bbc #bristolairport #radiobristol #thesun pic.twitter.com/IpIZF7vKNp
— James d'A (@StTropezBoy) May 24, 2022
Daughter currently at Bristol airport – checkin queue so long it’s outside the building! Staff member says lost 150 employees & can’t recruit as pay & conditions rubbish! @BristolAirport
— Sarah Burgess (@SarahABurgess) May 24, 2022
Daughter currently at Bristol airport – checkin queue so long it’s outside the building! Staff member says lost 150 employees & can’t recruit as pay & conditions rubbish! @BristolAirport
— Sarah Burgess (@SarahABurgess) May 24, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.