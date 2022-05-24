By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 May 2022 • 11:13

Breaking News: Absolute chaos at Bristol airport with 3 hour long queues

Reports are coming in of absolute chaos at Bristol Airport, with queues of up to three hours long.

Tweets and Facebook messages posted online show long queues that snake outside the terminal as people struggle to check in for their flights.

Those waiting to check in say that authorities have blamed staff shortages for the delays.

Updates to follow.

Daughter currently at Bristol airport – checkin queue so long it’s outside the building! Staff member says lost 150 employees & can’t recruit as pay & conditions rubbish! @BristolAirport — Sarah Burgess (@SarahABurgess) May 24, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.