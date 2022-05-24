Breaking News: Absolute chaos at Bristol airport with 3 hour long queues

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple assassination attempts on Putin claims Ukraine's Defence Ministry Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 May 2022 • 11:13

Reports are coming in of absolute chaos at Bristol Airport, with queues of up to three hours long.

Tweets and Facebook messages posted online show long queues that snake outside the terminal as people struggle to check in for their flights.

Those waiting to check in say that authorities have blamed staff shortages for the delays.

Updates to follow.

 

