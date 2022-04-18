By Alex Glenn • 18 April 2022 • 12:52

Manic Monday travel crush hits with huge queues at Manchester Airport and Eurostar.

Chaos has hit as Brits attempt to travel on Monday, April 18. Brits are facing queues at Manchester Airport and Eurostar according to The Daily Mail.

Nightmare queues for Eurostar have reportedly been seen at Paris’s Gare Du Nord and travellers at Manchester Airport have been hit with queues yet again.

According to the AA, before the working week starts again on Tuesday, up to 14 million cars will hit the roads. Monday’s traffic is expected to be worse than before Easter as everyone will be heading home on the same day.

Engineering projects are expected to cause additional delays for rail passengers. London TravelWatch spokesperson Richard Freeston-Clough commented: “More leisure rail journeys are taking place as it is Easter – but engineering projects mean disruption.”

According to the AA, Brits are determined to make the most of the Easter break despite current fuel costs. Mr Rich revealed: “People’s desire to travel is making this Easter a bit like Christmas, with people seeing friends and family after not seeing them very much during Covid.

“Our survey shows people want to make the most of the holiday weekend. It shows the demand to do what we have missed during the past two years.

“The weather is a factor, and encourages more travel, and people’s determination to go on trips outweighs concern over fuel costs.”

