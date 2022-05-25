By Joshua Manning • 25 May 2022 • 17:46

BREAKING: Russia deploys two carrier ships with Kalibr missiles on Black Sea

Russia has deployed two ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea following weeks of escalating tension after a Russian logistics ship was hit by Ukrainian forces.

The news of Russian carrier ships armed with Kalibr missiles was announced by Oleksandr Motuzyanik from the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on their official Telegram stating:

“In the Black Sea, close to Snake Island, the search and retrieval team of nine boats/vessels and a self-supporting floating crane carried out efforts to retrieve the remains of the destroyed Russian amphibious assault boat Serna and a Raptor by Ukrainian troops.”

“Two Kalibr SLCMs with a possible total of 16 missiles are on standby in the waters of the Black Sea for missile defence.”

The news follows Vladislav Nazarov, an officer representing Ukraine’s South Operational Command, previously stating that Russia had formed two detachments of warships to strengthen their position on Snake Island, on Thursday, May, 19,

“With no intention of fortifying on Snake Island and attacking from the sea, the enemy has formed two detachments of warships. But stormy weather is forcing them to shelter closer to their bases in temporarily occupied Crimea,” stated Nazarov at the time.

On Thursday, May, 12, it was reported that “Vsevolod Bobrov”, the project 23120 Russian ship was sailing on the Black Sea towards Zminiiy island, also known as Snake Island, Ukraine, when it was hit by Ukrainian forces.

