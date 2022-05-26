By Chris King • 26 May 2022 • 23:24

Founding member of iconic 1980s electronic band dies at the age of 60.

Andy Fletcher, keyboard player and founding member of the hit 1980s electronic band Depeche Mode dead, aged 60



It was announced this evening, Thursday, May 26, that Andy Fletcher, keyboard player and founding member of hit 1980s electronic band Depeche Mode, has passed away at the age of 60.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy “Fletch”, read a post from Depeche Mode.

It continued: “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time”.

Fletcher was the main sound behind a string of smash hits that the band back formed in 1980 in Basildon, Essex enjoyed. These included 50 singles in the British pop charts, such as ‘Enjoy The Silence’, ‘Master And Servant’, ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’, and ‘People Are People’.

Depeche Mode is without a doubt one of the biggest-ever techno-pop bands of all time, with such a distinctive sound to their music. In 2020 they were quite rightly inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

