By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 11:31

UK Foreign Secretary to make bold speech defying Putin's war effort Credit: Creative Commons

Aside from her bold speech defying Putin’s war effort, The UK Foreign Secretary also aims to “mobilise $100 million of UK-backed investment in Western Balkans by 2025, through investment partnerships agenda,” according to an official report by the UK government.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) today, on Thursday, May, 26, where she will urge partners to continue their support of the Ukraine amidst its ongoing war effort with Putin’s Russia, stating: “we cannot take the foot off the accelerator now”.

The report stated: “Truss will re-affirm UK’s commitment to peace and stability in the Western Balkans, in the face of Russian malign influence.”

“Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will today (Thursday 26 May) warn against “appeasement” of Vladimir Putin and tell allies and partners there must be no “backsliding” in support for Ukraine.”

“Truss will use a speech to BiH armed forces to rally allies for greater support for Ukraine, including delivering more weapons and targeted sanctions, and argue “we must all learn the lessons of history” in standing up to Putin, ensuring he loses in Ukraine.”

“BiH has been a vocal partner in the region, calling out Russia’s illegal behaviour in Ukraine.”

“In a speech to the BiH armed forces at Sarajevo’s Army Hall, the Foreign Secretary will say:

“Russia’s aggression cannot be appeased. It must be met with strength.”

“We must not allow a prolonged and increasingly painful conflict to develop in Ukraine.”

“We must be relentless in ensuring Ukraine prevails through military aid and sanctions. We can’t take our foot off the accelerator now.”

