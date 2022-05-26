By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 14:58

Ukraine Security Service gives update on latest special operations Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

On Thursday May, 26, Ukraine’s Security Service gave an update on their latest special operations in their ongoing war with Russia.

Taking to Twitter the Ukraine Security Service posted:

“Security Service of Ukraine detained son of an opposition activist in support of the occupying forces and detained the collaborators who killed a man during the occupation of Gostomel. More details on the new special operations of the Security Service in the new selection.”

СБУ викрила сина екснардепа на підтримці окупантів і затримала колаборантів, які вбили чоловіка у період окупації Гостомеля Детальніше про нові спецоперації Служби безпеки – у новій підбірці ➡️ https://t.co/Ni5Evyq01g pic.twitter.com/5fjgS1sS1b — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) May 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The full update by the Ukraine Security Service was published on their official Telegram and stated:

“A selection of SBU special operations in recent days”:

“In Kyiv and the region”:

“An SBU counterintelligence unit has detained the son of a Ukrainian opposition leader. Living near government offices in the centre of the capital, he was sharing content on social media, glorifying Russian aggression. And then he tried to enter the border.”

“One more citizen was suspected of collaborative activities.”

“Two residents of Gostomel were detained for collaborating with the enemy and beating a man.”

“In absentia, a Russian guardsman who illegally held over 50 civilians without food or drinking water in a basement has been suspected of military misconduct.”

“In Donetsk region”:

“Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has caught two agents of Russian special services collecting data on the deployment of units of the SBU.”

“In Cherkasy”:

“A thieves’ agent, a citizen of the Russian Federation, was detained.”

“In Luhansk region”:

“According to SBU materials, two “LNR” fighters, who were taken captive near Kremlinnaia, were sentenced to 8 and 10 years in prison.”

