BREAKING: Fighter jets scrambled near Finland border as NATO and Russian tensions mount

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 15:04

TWO NATO F-35 jets were forced to intercept two Russian fighter jets near the Finland border as tensions continue to mount between Putin and the Nordic country.

According to the Norwegian Air Force, NATO F-35 jets intercepted two Russian aircraft – a Mikoyan MiG-31 ‘Foxhound’ and a Sukhoi Su-24 ‘Fencer’ – north of Finland.

“CRC Sørreisa reported the aircraft, and NATO ordered our F-35s on their wings. The Russian aircraft flew to the Norwegian Sea before returning east. F-35 is on permanent readiness for Norway and NATO,” the air force said.

F-35 identified two Russian aircraft north of Finnmark today. CRC Sørreisa reported the aircraft, and NATO ordered our F-35s on their wings. The Russian aircraft flew to the Norwegian Sea before returning east. F-35 is on permanent readiness for Norway and #NATO. #WeAreNATO #f35 pic.twitter.com/W41icYnhVK — Royal Norwegian Air Force (@Luftforsvaret) May 26, 2022

The incident occurred on Thursday, May 26 and comes as tensions increase between Russia and Finland, who formally announced it was applying for NATO membership.

Prior to their formal application, Russia threatened to nuke Finland and any country willing to help them join the bloc.

On Saturday, May 14, Duma defence committee deputy chairman Aleksey Zhuravlyov warned that Finland is posed to be attacked by Moscow following the announcement at the time of their application to NATO.

Zhuravlyov said: “If Finland wants to join this bloc, then our goal is absolutely legitimate – to question the existence of this state. This is logical.

“If the United States threatens our state, it’s good: here is the Sarmat [Satan-2 missile] for you, and there will be nuclear ashes from you if you think that Russia should not exist.

“And Finland says that it is at one with the USA. Well, get in line.

“The Finns, in general, should be grateful to Russia for their statehood, for the fact that Finland exists as a country.”

When asked by reporters if Moscow would be rebasing nuclear weapons onto the country’s border with Finland, Zhuravlyov said: “What for? We don’t need to.

“We can hit with a Sarmat from Siberia, and even reach the UK.

“And if we strike from Kaliningrad… the hypersonic’s reaching time is 200 seconds – so go ahead, guys.

“On the Finnish border we will have not strategic weapons, but Kinzhal-class, one that will reach Finland in 20 seconds, or even 10 seconds.”

“The Finns have nothing to share with us,” Zhuravlyov said. “They receive more than 90 per cent gas, timber and much more from us.

“Who needs fighting first of all? The Finns? They are not afraid that Russia is attacking them. Of course, sooner or later the Americans will force them to do so.

“Just as they forced Ukraine to do it, they are trying to force Poland and Romania. And, as practice shows, they succeed.

“It is impossible to say that Finland will join NATO and behave towards us as before – this will not happen. The Americans will incite them to provocations.

“We endure for a long time. But this cannot go on forever.”

