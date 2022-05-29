By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2022 • 14:59

Hundreds of TUI passengers told flight cancelled by text after 8-hour wait. Credit Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

“Operational and supply chain issues” are the reasons for cancelling multiple flights say Airline TUI. Saturday 28 May saw the travel company cancel flights which caused delays at several airports.

One of the flights cancelled was due to depart from Manchester to Greece at 3:45.pm on Saturday but ticketholders looking forward to a half-term getaway say it took them a gruelling four hours to get through check-in and security.

Many would have missed the flight if it was on time but they never got in the air as another four-hour delay was followed by the abrupt cancellation.

Holidaymakers were left disgruntled after hundreds were simply told by that their trips had been cancelled.

TUI said it would provide refreshments for delayed customers and hotel accommodation “where appropriate”. They have also pledged to refund cancelled flights within two weeks, according to The Guardian.

A spokesperson for the travel company said: “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience to customers who have experienced flight delays or a flight cancellation. Delays have been caused due to a combination of factors and we are doing everything we can to keep customers updated, and will provide refreshments and, where appropriate, provide hotel accommodation.”

“Where we have made the difficult decision to cancel a small number of flights, customers will receive a full refund within 14 days and we will contact them directly to help them try and find another holiday. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.