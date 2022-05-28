Half-term holiday carnage as Easyjet announces cancellation of 200 flights.

A statement from budget airline Easyjet this Friday, May 27, announced that more than 200 flights over the half-term holiday period are to be cancelled. Between May 28 and June 6, about 24 flights will be cancelled each day from London Gatwick the company said.

As reported by the BBC, it is believed that around 36,000 fliers are due to receive an email telling them their trip has been cancelled.

These cancellations come hot on the heels of the IT failure that resulted in around 200 flights having to be cancelled across the country yesterday, Thursday, May 26. This issue continued into today, Friday, May 27, with another 20 flights cancelled this morning. Several TUI flights were also affected, three of them delayed for more than 24 hours.

The software failure that caused Thursday’s cancellations has since been rectified, and the company insists the latest flight cuts are totally unrelated. Easyjet pointed to baggage handling delays at airports, works being carried out to runways, and air traffic control restrictions as being responsible for these new cancellations.