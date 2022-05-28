By Chris King • 28 May 2022 • 1:50
Half-term holiday carnage as Easyjet announces cancellation of 200 flights.
A statement from budget airline Easyjet this Friday, May 27, announced that more than 200 flights over the half-term holiday period are to be cancelled. Between May 28 and June 6, about 24 flights will be cancelled each day from London Gatwick the company said.
As reported by the BBC, it is believed that around 36,000 fliers are due to receive an email telling them their trip has been cancelled.
These cancellations come hot on the heels of the IT failure that resulted in around 200 flights having to be cancelled across the country yesterday, Thursday, May 26. This issue continued into today, Friday, May 27, with another 20 flights cancelled this morning. Several TUI flights were also affected, three of them delayed for more than 24 hours.
The software failure that caused Thursday’s cancellations has since been rectified, and the company insists the latest flight cuts are totally unrelated. Easyjet pointed to baggage handling delays at airports, works being carried out to runways, and air traffic control restrictions as being responsible for these new cancellations.
“We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights, however, we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period”, said the statement from the airline.
“Customers are being informed from today and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund, and can apply for compensation in line with regulations”, it added.
This coming weekend is expected to be the busiest so far this year, with UK airports handling around 8,000 departing flights. With an estimated 17.8 million road journeys expected to take place, the RAC motoring organisation has warned of probable traffic congestion this Saturday, May 28.
There were long queues reported at the Port of Dover this Friday, May 27, as football fans headed for the ferry to cross to France for the Champions League final in Paris between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Travellers also complained of being kept waiting at Bristol, Stansted, and Manchester airports.
