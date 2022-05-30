By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2022 • 15:02

Denmark risks having supply cut as it refuses to pay for Russian gas in roubles. Credit Wikimedia

The Nordic country would be the latest to have its Russian gas supplies severed after Finland, Poland and Bulgaria were all cut off recently

Ørsted, the Danish power company, have said Denmark could be the next country cut off from Russian natural gas. This is because it is refusing to cave in to Gazprom, the exporters, and make payments in roubles, according to the Financial Times.

The firm said in a statement on Monday May 30, that it “expects it will be able to secure alternative supplies in the European wholesale market. The payment deadline is Tuesday and the company will continue to pay in euros.”

“We have no legal obligation under the contract to [pay in roubles], and we have repeatedly informed Gazprom Export that we will not do so,” Ørsted added.

Ørsted said that if Gazprom cut the supply it would be a breach of contract. The company added that as no gas pipeline directly connects Russia with Denmark, it would still be possible for the Scandinavian country to get gas, but that it would “to a larger extent” have to be purchased on the open market.

Finland, Poland and Bulgaria were all cut off recently. The Nordic country would be the latest to have its Russian gas supplies severed.

Other European nations are split over how to handle Moscow’s demand that all payments for the fuel should be made in the local currency, and utilities have responded to the challenge differently.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.