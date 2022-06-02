By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 14:32

Mallorca: Dog owner fined THOUSANDS after dog injures person with its BARK. Image: Silvana Carlos/ Unsplash

AN owner of a dog in Palma has been ordered to pay thousands in compensation to a pedestrian who suffered a sprained ankle after being frightened by the dog’s bark.

The Provincial Court of Palma ordered the dog owner to cough up €8,700 after he was adjudged to be directly liable for the damage caused by the animal, despite the dog being tied up and not causing direct harm to the person.

The court said that although the dog was not a dangerous breed and the barking was not “dangerous and harmful” behaviour, dog owners are always responsible for their actions.

“Dogs that walk through the streets with their owners, barking at pedestrians or approaching them in an aggressive or annoying attitude are situations in which the pedestrian may be surprised and frightened, even if the dog is not a dangerous breed,” the court said.

“It does not appear that the owner of the dog was properly educated, since for no reason whatsoever he started barking at the pedestrian, causing the latter to be startled and frightened, which shows that, in all probability, he had approached and strayed into the path of the pedestrian.”

