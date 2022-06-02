By Anna Ellis • 02 June 2022 • 14:23

Monkeypox cases confirmed in England – latest updates. Credit Wikimedia

Latest updates on cases of monkeypox identified by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)

This brings the total number confirmed in England to 199 as of 1 June, according to the government website.

There are currently 5 confirmed cases in Scotland, 2 in Northern Ireland and 1 in Wales, taking the UK total to 207.

If you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between 5 and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include: a high temperature, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen glands, shivering (chills) and exhaustion

A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face, and then spreads to other parts of the body. This can include the genitals.

The rash is sometimes confused with chickenpox. It starts as raised spots, which turn into small blisters filled with fluid. These blisters eventually form scabs which later fall off.

The symptoms usually clear up in a few weeks.

Monkeypox can be caught from infected rodents (such as rats, mice and squirrels) in parts of west and central Africa.

You can catch monkeypox from an infected animal if you’re bitten or you touch its blood, body fluids, spots, blisters or scabs.

It may also be possible to catch monkeypox by eating meat from an infected animal from central or west Africa that has not been cooked thoroughly, or by touching other products from infected animals (such as animal skin or fur).

Monkeypox can also spread from person to person through: touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash, touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs (including during sex) and the coughs or sneezes of a person with the monkeypox rash.

