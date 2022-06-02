By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 17:24

Tragedy as newlywed bride dies from suspected heart problem aged 30 Credit: GoFundMe

Piata Tauwhare died following a suspected heart problem in a tanning salon in Swansea on May, 28.

The newlywed bride, 30, originally from New Zealand, was found dead following a suspected heart problem in a tanning cubicle, in Swansea, South Wales, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Ifan Jones, her husband was unable to contact her following her visit to the tanning salon and raised the alarm.

A spokesman for the salon stated: ‘We can sadly confirm that a customer died while at our Fforestfach salon on Saturday, May, 28.

‘We give our condolences to the deceased’s family and friends, and we have also offered counselling to any affected staff.

‘We are cooperating with the investigation into this case by South Wales Police and any further enquiries should be made to them at this time.’

The police reportedly rushed to the scene but Piata was pronounced dead shortly after her alleged heart problem.

Detective Inspector Gareth Jones of South Wales Police stated: “South Wales Police was called around 4.05pm on Saturday, May 28, by the Welsh Ambulance Service following reports that the body of a woman had been found at commercial premises on Carmarthen Road, Fforestfach.

“Emergency services attended and found the body of a woman in her 30s. There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.”

Her heartbroken family are raising money to fly her back to her home in New Zealand. Donations can be made on their gofundme page.

