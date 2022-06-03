By Matthew Roscoe • 03 June 2022 • 9:47

Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of June 3. Image: Ukraine MoD

ON Friday, June 3, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Another 12 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, June 2, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 100 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 30,950, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which has risen by 14. This takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 535.

❗️Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 03.06 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 03.06 ➡️ https://t.co/HtcBVAA2bO pic.twitter.com/BMQt4R2ZWi — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 3, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Thursday, June 2 in the Bakhmut region – for the third day in a row.

A detailed breakdown of the 100th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 12 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3366 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of four more tanks means that Russia has lost 1367 in total.

Ukraine also reported that they had destroyed 14 more Russian artillery systems and one missile.

