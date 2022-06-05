Barcelona are allowing fans to get married at their iconic Camp Nou

By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2022 • 13:21

Barcelona are allowing fans to get married at their iconic Nou Camp. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Couples can now rent out the Camp Nou Stadium, home to Barcelona Football Club, for their special day with different packages are available

The cheapest option which would be best suited to a smaller wedding with around 25 to 50 guests comes in at €1600, according to Sport Bible.

The higher end of the budget is a package called “The Grandstand Hall”, which allows seating for between 300 and 1000 people and offers spectacular views of the pitch. This will set you back €13,500.

There are alternative options, one being the Camp Nou terrace. This costs between €6000 and €7000 depending on attendance and allows guests to get up close and personal with one of the great grounds in world football.

It has recently been reported that Barcelona is in financial trouble. In order to balance their books, they must generate an income of above €500 million before June 30.

In addition to the weddings, Barcelona Football Club also offers fans the chance to play on their pitch.

Between June 6 and June 11, fans can pay €300 each to play at the Camp Nou for an hour. Friends and family are also able to watch for a fee of €30.

The experience guarantees at least 40 minutes of playing time, use of the changing rooms and showers as well as walking out the tunnel. A statement on the club’s website reads: “Have you ever dreamed of playing at the Camp Nou?”

“This summer, fulfil your dream and sign up to be part of the matches organised by FC Barcelona on the pitch of the stadium.”

