University of Malaga stages XVI Conference on Security, Emergencies, and Catastrophes

By Chris King • 05 June 2022 • 21:31

Image of the simulated bus crash excercise. Credit: [email protected]

The XVI Conference on Security, Emergencies, and Catastrophes was held over three days at the University of Malaga (UMA).

The XVI Conference on Security, Emergencies and Catastrophes, was held last week, between Wednesday, June 1 and Friday, June 3, at the University of Malaga (UMA) School of Industrial Engineering.

This annual event concluded with the launch of a major practical exercise comprising 15 different scenarios. Many types of incidents were simulated, in most of which the ‘victims’ were people with disabilities, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

Exercises carried out included an evacuation of victims after an explosion, two helicopter rescues of people trapped after a crash, the location of victims with rescue dogs, and a bus accident.

Participating in some of the practical events were members of the UMA Robotics group. Three robot dogs featured, specifically, J8, Cuadriga, and Rambler. Designed by the Robotics and Mechatronics group, they interacted with two automated dogs, a real one and a drone, all dedicated to rescuing people.

More than 30 researchers have collaborated in the UMA Robotics group project, working on this type of robot since the year 2000. During this time, many technological advances have been incorporated into the devices.

Taking part in this joint event, in addition to the wheeled ground robots from the UMA, were a drone and devices from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, the company AlisYs, and SDLE (Star Defense Logistics & Engineering).

Their joint coordination exercise was aimed at searches for victims being conducted by the robot dogs and the rescue dog. They formed a single team, together with firefighters and personnel from the Department of Emergencies.

The Robotics and Mechatronics Laboratory of the University of Malaga is directed by Professor Alfonso García Cerezo. It pursues the integration of different engineering technologies with control methods, in order to achieve practical applications and innovative commercial products.

Its lines of research range from field to surgical or space robotics, but as far as rescue robotics is concerned, the approach is to respond to catastrophes by improving reaction times. This subsequently enables longer-range operations through deployment in unexplored areas that would pose an extreme risk to human search and rescue forces.

Components of the different civilian and military security forces attended the event, as they do every year. These included members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME), the Legion, the Guardia Civil, Civil Protection, the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Malaga, Red Cross, 112, 061, and both the Local and National Police.

Ayer los vimos incluso jugando con Moli, el perro “de verdad" al que asisten y ayudan en las tareas de búsqueda de personas en emergencias y catástrofes:

3/4 pic.twitter.com/W0PKBMYIUI — EMERGENCIAS_UMA (@COUNSELING_UMA) June 3, 2022

El Campus de Teatinos acoge en estos momentos el desarrollo del ejercicio práctico de las Jornadas de Seguridad, #Emergencias y Catástrofes, organizadas por @COUNSELING_UMA. Entre otros, participan el @EjercitoTierra y el @EjercitoAire.#JEMERG22 #Málaga pic.twitter.com/jnlsquuvTX — Universidad Málaga (@InfoUMA) June 3, 2022

