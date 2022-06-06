By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 15:34

NATO'S Ramstein Alloy 22-2 training exercise begins in Baltic airspace Credit: Creative Commons

NATO and partner countries Finland and Sweden’s Ramstein Alloy 22-2 began training in the Baltic States’ airspace on Monday, June, 6.

Speaking on NATO’s Ramstein Alloy 22-2 training exercise, the press office of the Estonian Defence Forces Headquarters, stated:

“The main objective of the three-day training is to protect the airspace of the Baltic States and to conduct communication and management procedures.”

The training programme will also reportedly cover loss of contact, aircraft reconnaissance, identification of air targets, search and rescue operations.

In addition to pilots from France and Spain, based at EMARI Airbase in Estonia and Siauliai in Lithuania, training involved aircraft from Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Turkey, with a total of 10 airborne vehicles.

In the Estonian airspace, active air operations will take place from June 6 to June 9, from 9.am to 6. pm.

The Ramstein Alloy training series started in 2008. The main focus was on protecting the airspace of the Baltic States and cooperation between the Allies and partner nations.

The training takes place on a rotational basis, once every four months.

The current exercise is taking place in parallel to the NATO maritime training which started last week in the waters of the Baltic Sea, Baltops 22, involving 14 NATO nations, two NATO partners from Sweden and Finland, 45 ships, over 75 aircraft and some 7000 personnel.

