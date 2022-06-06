Spanish celebrity sparks viral controversy after leaning on ancient Greek sculpture

By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 14:18

Credit: Instagram @ristomejide

Risto Mejide uploaded a photo leaning on an ancient Greek sculpture, leading to a viral debate online.

The original photo, which he has since deleted, posted on Instagram, showed Risto Mejide leaning on the ancient Greek sculpture “Laocoon and his sons,” with the caption reading:

“To walk where the gladiators walked, to enter the Sistine Chapel alone, to close its doors with a key from 1770, to see Rome like I had never seen it before, and to turn into, for one day, the hero of my son, all thanks to @antigua_roma, the dominus Maximus. UNFORGETTABLE.”

The photograph sparked a viral controversy with on Twitter user posting:

“It turns out that @ristomejide goes to @antigua_roma to the @MuseiVaticani, he takes a photo of himself leaning on a 1st century sculpture as if he were at the bar and everyone thinks it’s great.”

Creo que se cree Mick Jagger pic.twitter.com/SBvk0mMlfc — loannisliritzis (@loannisliritzis) June 5, 2022

Credit: Twitter @loannisliritzis @jfcasasruiz

“I think he thinks he’s Mick Jagger”, stated another Twitter user sharing an old post of the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, who was allowed to take a photo alongside Picasso’s emblematic “Guernica”, despite the strict museum rules not normally allowing for any photographs to be taken of the painting.

Risto Mejide, sometimes called the Spanish Simon Cowell, is a Spanish talent show judge and TV presenter best known for his work as a judge on the television talent shows Operación Triunfo, Tú sí que vales , Got Talent España, and X factor.

