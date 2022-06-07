By Matthew Roscoe • 07 June 2022 • 9:45

British MoD reveals latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine. Image: British MoD

THE British Ministry of Defence has released its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, June 7, British MoD provided its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, which noted that “over the weekend, Ukrainian forces had recaptured parts of Severodonetsk.”

The development comes after it was revealed that “Russia had taken control of most of Severodonetsk” on Thursday, June 2.

It continued: “Although Russian forces likely continue to occupy eastern districts, Russia’s broader plan likely continues to be to cut off the Severodonetsk area from both the north and the south.”

“Russia made gains on the southern, Popasna axis through May but its progress in the area has stalled over the last week,” the update read.

“Reports of heavy shelling near Izyum suggest Russia is preparing to make a renewed effort on the northern axis.

“Russia will almost certainly need to achieve a breakthrough on at least one of these axes to translate tactical gains to operational level success and progress towards its political objective of controlling all of Donetsk Oblast,” the update concluded.

The report of “heavy shelling” near Izyum comes nearly a month after 44 civilians were discovered buried on Tuesday, May 10 in the rubble of a five-story building in the Ukrainian city of Izyum, which was destroyed by Russian forces in March.

