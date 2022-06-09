By Chris King • 09 June 2022 • 18:54

Top BBC star quits after 30 years as a presenter

After 30 years, tennis star Sue Barker has announced she is quitting as a presenter for the BBC.

British tennis star Sue Barker has announced today, Thursday, June 9, that her 30-year run presenting top sports events for the BBC has come to an end. The 66-year-old’s final job will be hosting coverage of the 2022 Wimbledon tournament this coming July.

“What a wonderful time I’ve had working on some of the biggest sporting events around the world”, the 66-year-old Barker wrote in a statement released by the BBC. She added: “I will miss it terribly but after 30 years I feel the time is right for me. I’ve worked with the best of the best”.

She presented a host of top sports events for the BBC, including the Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games, the World Athletics Championships, the London Marathon, the Grand National, Royal Ascot, and Sports Personality of the Year. A long stint as host of sporting quiz ‘A Question Of Sport’ also occurred along the way.

After debuting in 1993 as one of the BBC’s presenting team covering the tennis action from SW19, Sue Barker eventually took over the anchor spot in 2000. The Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday, July 10 will be her last appearance with the broadcaster.

Before embarking on a career in television, Barker had a successful tennis career, winning the French Open at Roland Garros in 1976. That same year, she achieved her best-ever Wimbledon finish, reaching the semi-finals. Sue eventually retired from tennis in 1984.

