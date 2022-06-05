Nadal destroys Casper Ruud to lift 14th French Open title at Roland Garros

By Chris King • 05 June 2022 • 18:16

Image of Rafa Nadal with the French Open trophy. Credit: [email protected]

Spain’s Rafael Nadal has lifted his 14th men’s singles title at Roland Garros after destroying Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has etched his name even deeper in the history books this afternoon, Sunday, June 5, after hammering Casper Ruud to win the French Open men’s title for the 14th time in his career.

At the age of 36, the Spaniard becomes the oldest winner at Roland Garros. Today’s victory earned Nadal an astonishing 22nd Grand Slam crown, moving him two wins ahead of the other tennis legends, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, and Switzerland’s Roger Federer.

This victory ties him with Steffi Graf for second-most major singles titles in the Open Era, trailing Serena Williams’ record of 23 Grand Slams. At the age of 36, one can only wonder if Nadala can keep motivating himself to continue in search of equalling, or even overtaking that record.

He came into the French tournament suffering from a chronic foot problem which led to rumours of his retirement from the world of tennis. If he can dismantle a player of Ruud’s quality with just one good foot then we can only imagine what could be achieved when he has both feet in good condition.

Competing on the famous Court Philippe-Chatrier, it took Nadal just 2 hours and 18 minutes to completely destroy Norway’s No8 seed Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in a tennis masterclass.

An incredible statistic shows that Nadal has played 115 matches on the clay courts of Paris, and won 112 of them.

