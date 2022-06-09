International tourism publications promote Malaga’s Rincon de la Victoria

By Tamsin Brown • 09 June 2022 • 10:22

Malaga's Rincon de la Victoria is being promoted in international tourism publications. Image: Rincon Town Hall

Rincon de la Victoria, in the province of Malaga, Andalucia, is being promoted in international tourism publications that have the potential to reach millions.

The Department of Tourism of the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall has made an important commitment to promoting itself through international publications that have an estimated reach of three million people. The Club +Renfe magazines are distributed monthly on high-speed trains (AVE), long-distance trains, tourist trains such as the Transcantábrico and on national and international Air Europa flights. The June 2022 issue has been released.

Given the increasing number of passengers, the estimated impact of each magazine is 1.85 million readers on Renfe trains and 1.2 million readers on Air Europa flights. This includes online readers.

Rincon de la Victoria is presented as an ideal destination for visitors and tourists looking for nature, beautiful open spaces, fantastic weather all year round and culture and heritage. The publications are available in Spanish and English and can be seen digitally at https://clubmasrenfe.publicaciones-digitales.com (Renfe) and https://europa.publicaciones-digitales.com (Air Europa).

This is part of a new strategy launched by the Department of Tourism, which consists of advertising the destination in media specialised in national and international tourism.

