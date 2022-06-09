By Anna Ellis • 09 June 2022 • 14:42

Ukraine: EU announces additional €205 million in humanitarian aid. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

UKRAINE: The EU announces additional €205 million in humanitarian aid today, June 9

In light of the soaring humanitarian needs in Ukraine, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, visits Ukraine today to meet humanitarian organisations and high-level Ukrainian government officials to help coordinate the EU’s crisis response on the ground.

On this occasion, the EU today is allocating another €205 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. This brings total EU humanitarian aid funding and the value of in-kind assistance to over €700 million in response to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, of which €13 million is dedicated to projects in neighbouring Moldova.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said: “For more than 100 days, we have witnessed unnecessary suffering and countless violations of international humanitarian law. In this moment of crisis, our duty is to stand by the most vulnerable.”

“We have swiftly responded by considerably scaling up our presence in Ukraine. With this funding, our humanitarian partners are providing food, water, healthcare, shelter, protection and cash assistance.

We are also working closely with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure the assistance provided by the EU Member States is aligned with the constantly evolving needs. Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism we have delivered millions of life-saving supplies to Ukrainians, and we are committed to supporting Ukraine as long as it takes.”

