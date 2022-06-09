By Matthew Roscoe • 09 June 2022 • 11:18

Ukraine kills hundreds more as Russian combat losses revealed as of June 9. Image: Ukraine MoD

ON Thursday, June 9, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses on Thursday, June 9, Ukraine’s MoD revealed that Ukrainian forces killed around 1200 more soldiers from Russia. This has seen the number of Russian soldiers who have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 31,700.

Another nine Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, June 8, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Five more tanks were also destroyed as well as fifteen more vehicles and fuel tanks.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 09.06

орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 09.06 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/OY2i0nzRRU pic.twitter.com/hG32pfTdoU — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) June 9, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Wednesday, June 8 in the Bahmut direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 106th day of the war also shows that the loss of the nine Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3438 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of five more Russian tanks means that Russia has lost 1398 in total.

Ukraine also reported that they had destroyed three more Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), taking to total number destroyed by Ukrainian forces to 562 and eight artillery systems were also taken out.

