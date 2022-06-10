Almeria comes together for Pride 2022 events to raise LGBTIQ+ awareness

By Linda Hall • 10 June 2022 • 19:21

PRIDE 2022: Support for this year’s events Photo credit: Twitter, Almeria con Orgullo

A DOZEN groups have come together to organise this year’s Pride 2022.

Sponsored by Almeria con Orgullo, throughout the month of June the public can enjoy various activities focused on making the community more visible in a city that has one of Andalucia’s highest numbers of LGBTIQ+ phobic attacks.

The Queer Horror Film Fest will be held at La Casa del Cine. This began on June 9 and continues at 10pm on June 16 and 22 June.

The idea behind the series is raising awareness of the representation of the LGBTIQ+ community in mainstream and popular film genres, in this case horror.

This year, three films from different decades were selected to illustrate the evolution of Queer presence in fanta-horror.

At 7.30 pm on June 25 in Almeria City’s Plaza Vieja, there will be a gathering of all groups participating in Almería Pride 2022. There will be activities for little ones (face-painting and storytelling), a gymkhana for adults, music and workshops.

“We want to create a safe space where we can all have fun, get to know each other and learn,” the organisers said.

Finally, at 8pm on 28 June, International LGBTIQ+ Pride Day, a demonstration will begin at Plaza de las Velas and head towards Puerta Purchena.

This will be a rally where all citizens can come together to call for greater involvement from public administrations in addressing the need to put an end to hate speech towards diverse identities.

