A super supercar fundraiser in Moraira (Alicante) to help displaced Ukrainians

By Linda Hall • 11 June 2022 • 12:13

UKRAINE FUNDRAISER: Chance to ride in a classic car Photo credit: Club 55 Classic Cars

CLUB 55 CLASSIC CARS organised a charity fundraiser for Ukraine in Moraira on June 5.

Club 55 members and friends exhibited an amazing collection of classic, super and sports cars in front of the Castillo on the seafront in Moraira.

“The event was a huge success,” Club 55’s Gary and David said afterwards.

“We had a fabulous turnout and the drivers treated kids and adult guests to 20-minute drives in one of the cars for a €20 donation.”

The €1,320 that they raised will go to SOS Ukraine which helps to house the displaced Ukrainians who are now living in the area.

