More than 100 firefighters battling the blaze on the ground in Pujerra

11 June 2022

Image of firefighters in Pujerra. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

Infoca Plan has reported that more than 100 firefighters are involved on the ground, battling the blaze in Pujerra.

As reported by Infoca Plan this Saturday, June 11, more than 100 firefighters are involved in battling the blaze in the Malaga municipality of Pujarra. Seven heavy vehicles have also been deployed, as emergency services continue to fight the fire, now into its fourth day.

Around 3,500 hectares of forest have been destroyed so far in the Juzcar and Benahavis regions. According to Infoca Plan, they are now focusing on eliminating all the existing hot spots within the perimeter with special attention to the north. A change in the weather during this afternoon is hoped to help bring things under control they added.

🔴 #IFPujerra, ESTABILIZADO | Actualización de medios (18.00 horas): 20 aéreos, 16 grupos de #BOMBEROSFORESTALES, 4 #BRICA, 12 #TOP, 9 autobombas, 3 #AAMM, 1 UNASIF, 1 UMMT y UMIF. ✅ En total, 200 personas por tierra, 20 aeronaves y 9 autobombas. pic.twitter.com/Q1OVYU6yag — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) June 11, 2022

A reconnaissance flight was deployed this morning, to take a fixed photo from the air of the area and locate the hot spots. After a hard night in which the firefighters did not cease their extinction work, this Saturday’s contingent has means by both land and air.

Specifically, by 6pm this evening, 16 groups of forest firefighters, a Brica, six operations technicians, three environmental agents, a deputy director of COP Malaga, a supervision technician and three managers were at the scene, with a total of 200 on the ground, 20 aircraft and 9 fire engines.

Added to these are a Mobile Meteorology and Transmissions Unit (UMMT), a medical unit (UMIF), and an Advanced Fire Analysis and Monitoring Unit (Unasif).

The fire broke out on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 8, in the area of ​​La Resinera. 112 received the first of more than thirty calls at around 3:04pm. Carmen Casero, the acting delegate of the Junta de Andalucia in Malaga, at 5:05pm, activated Level 1 of the Emergency Plan for Forest Fires.

This was soon upgraded to Level 2 by the advisor to the Presidency, Elias Bendodo, due to the unfavourable evolution of the fire and the complicated weather conditions. The assistance of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) was also requested.

During the work, three Infoca Plan forest firefighters have been injured with burns of various degrees. Two of them have since been discharged and a third is said to be progressing favourably in the hospital.

🔴 #IFPujerra, ESTABILIZADO.

Los bomberos forestales del Infoca escudriñan cada palmo de terreno. No importan desniveles ni volumen de vegetación. Son de otra pasta!!!#VamosInfoca pic.twitter.com/FuKcqHCQ1C — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) June 11, 2022

