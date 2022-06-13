By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 11:45

WATCH: SBU arrest Russian agent for giving up Ukraine's military positions Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has reportedly detained a Russian agent in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The Russian agent was a local businessman, who had been recruited by Russian security services via the Internet.

The SBU took to twitter to post the footage of the arrest:

“Security Service of Ukraine detains Russian agent who “betrayed” enemy positions of Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv Region.”

“SBU apprehends Russian agent who “betrayed” Ukrainian military positions in Kharkiv Region

The intruder faces up to 12 years of imprisonment.”

СБУ затримала російського агента, який «здавав» ворогу позиції українських військових на Харківщині Зловмиснику загрожує до 12 років позбавлення волі. ➡️ https://t.co/SeRjRhWX6T pic.twitter.com/C7LNYdJDnE — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 13, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

According to the SBU, at the request of his handler, the Russian agent listed the locations of units of the Ukrainian Security Service and other military formations on the territory of the region.

Among other things, Russia was mainly interested in the coordinates of checkpoints and military entrenchments.

Specialists of the SBU detained the Russian agent when he was on his way to carry out a special assignment.

At the moment of the arrest SBU investigators informed him about suspicion under Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized distribution of information about the placement of CCTV).

Now the perpetrator will reportedly face up to 12 years’ imprisonment.

The news follows reports of a Russian Su-24 bomber-carrier that was reportedly shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force in Izyum, Ukraine on June 12.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.