Marbella: 47-year-old man dies in street after being stabbed

The deceased collapsed in front of Miraflores Pharmacy, Calle Matrona Asuncion Alameda, Marbella. The National Police are investigating the cause of death which, at present, point to a possible stabbing.

The call to the emergency services came in at approximately 13:50.pm. Local Police, National Police and an ambulance raced to the scene. On arriving at the scene, they observed that the person was unconscious.

Later health services could only certify the death of a 47-year-old man.

The emergency call was from a private individual, who explained that he had seen the man collapse and then decided to approach him to see if he could help. On reaching the scene he observed how the man had a bleeding wound. His report to the 112 services was that the man was immobile and unresponsive.

Subsequently, the police arrested two men.

They are a father and son, aged 52 and 29, who are allegedly responsible for the stabbing of their neighbour. The victim lived a few metres from the place where he lost his life on Wednesday.

The attack is in fact a short way after leaving the doorway of his house. The investigation is still open.