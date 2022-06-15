By Joshua Manning • 15 June 2022 • 11:39

SBU bust IT company that funded Russian forces in Donetsk People's Republic Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

An IT company in Kyiv that was developing software for Russian forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic and other occupation administrations in Ukraine has been bust by the Ukraine Security Service (SBU)

The news of the IT company funding Russian forces in the Donetsk People’s republic, amongst other places, was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, who posted a tweet containing footage explaining the incident:

“SBU blocks Kiev IT company that was developing software for occupation administrations in Ukraine”

СБУ заблокувала київську ІТ-компанію, яка розробляла програмне забезпечення для окупаційних адміністрацій на сході України ➡️ https://t.co/GVUYs4vogM pic.twitter.com/1aalqBbH2n — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The IT company mainly supplied Russian forces with software for collecting utility payments.

The money received from residents was allegedly used by the heads of the occupation administrations to finance groups from the Luhansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic which, according to the SBU, take part in the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

With the help of the illegal software, the company reportedly transferred the equivalent of over 10 million hryvnia to the “budget” of the Russian militants.

The illegal business was organized by the head of the company, which concluded agreements with representatives of the occupation administrations for the maintenance of their computer systems.

More than 10 employees were directly involved in developing and administering the software. They were deployed in different regions, including in temporarily occupied territories, in order to cover up unlawful activities.

Among the main “contractors” of the services were enterprises and gas and water supply companies taken over by the Russian military.

