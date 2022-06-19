Eastenders star quit alcohol as liver was taking “a bit of a hammering”

Speaking on The Nightcap podcast, Adam said: “It was a health thing (on why he gave up alcohol). I went into the hospital with a stomach issue and they pointed out my liver was probably taking a bit of a hammering.”

“They said, ‘Look, give your liver a rest for six weeks, we’ll do some tests.’ Then Covid happened and six weeks became 12 weeks.”

“And I thought, ‘Do you know what, I’ve cracked this, I don’t miss it, I’m better off without it and I thought, that’s it.”

“I’m not going to say never again, but at the moment no alcohol and it’s fine.”

“But I still like smelling it, especially rum. I’m not so good on whisky.”

Adam Woodyatt is an actor, best known for playing Ian Beale on BBC One soap EastEnders.

Alongside Jane Slaughter, who plays the background role of Tracey, Adam Woodyatt is the programme’s longest-serving cast member, having played the role since the first episode in 1985.

Adam went on to join I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in 2021 where he finished in sixth place.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.