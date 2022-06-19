NEW legal battle: Prince Andrew facing claims he was at Epstein’s the night a teenager was raped

The victim’s attorney, Spencer Kuvin, is seeking testimony from the 62-year-old Duke of York, Prince Andrew and has threatened to serve legal papers on him if necessary.

Spencer Kuvin acts for a 28-year-old woman who claims Epstein attacked her at his New York home while Prince Andrew was a guest there in December 2010.

In an interview with the Mirror, Spencer Kuvin said: “We are looking into serving Prince Andrew. We’d get a subpoena issued here in the States which is brought over to England and localised, and then we would have to locate him and have him served.”

“He should be a fairly easy target to locate.”

The news comes shortly after Sarah Ferguson vowed to stand by “very good and kind” Prince Andrew which she confirmed in an interview with Ian Dale of LBC Radio a few days ago.

Chating to Ian, Sarah claimed Prince Andrew “really understands the art of communication with me.”

‘We really do communicate, compromised with compassion. I will stand by him. It’s an incredible friendship and not just co-parenting, it’s just real.”

“Thank goodness the girls have got [him]. He’s very Naval and ‘this is how it’s done’ and very royal life and then they have the river running by which is me.”

To view the interview, please click here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.