Shock as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron WRECKED in Mallorca

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 June 2022 • 17:28

Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron WRECKED in Mallorca. Image: cristiano/ Instagram

A BUGATTI Veyron supercar owned by Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been wrecked by one of his employees after it crashed into a house in the municipality of Bunyola, Mallorca.

The two-seater Bugatti Veyron of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been holidaying in Mallorca since June 14, smashed into a house on Calle Alzina in the Urbanisation of Sa Coma at around 11 am on Monday, June 20.

According to local reports, the €2.1 million supercar, which packs 900 horsepower, was crashed by an employee of the Portuguese superstar into the entrance of a country house.

The employee of the 37-year-old, who is in Mallorca accompanied by his wife, Georgina Rodríguez, and their five children ahead of the new Premier League season, did not suffer any injuries following the accident, however, the front of the car was completely smashed.

Cristiano Ronaldo 's Bugatti Veyron suffered an accident on Monday morning in Mallorca. Apparently Cristiano was not inside the vehicle. [@UHmallorca] #mufc pic.twitter.com/WtG5crWWsd — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 20, 2022