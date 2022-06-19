Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife shares special family holiday photos in Mallorca

Clearly enjoying the Mallorcan sun Georgina posted: “A magical and special day ❤️🌴#family #love”

Georgian is a model and dancer, but perhaps better known as an ‘influencer’, with an Instagram following of over 30 million followers.

She is originally from the northeastern Spanish city of Jaca and is said to have worked as a waitress in her hometown before moving in with a family in Bristol, England, as their au pair.

Cristiano and Georgina announced they were expecting twins in October 2021, sadly losing one of the twins in September.

At the time the couple said in a statement: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. Baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

On May 7 this year, the couple revealed the surviving twin had been named Bella.

To date, Ronaldo has five children, with three children born to two surrogate mothers.

His first son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 11, was born on June 17, 2010, in the United States.

In June 2017, it was revealed that Ronaldo had fathered twins via a surrogate mother in the United States.

A month later, Ronaldo confirmed in an interview that he and Georgina Rodriguez were expecting their first baby together and Georgina gave birth to baby daughter Alana Martina on November 12, 2017.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.